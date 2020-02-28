family

Fresno EOC offers free dental education for youth

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is taking steps to make sure kids are receiving the dental education they need from day one.

"What we have found is, in Fresno County, 50% of kindergartners have decay and what happens is when you have decay and have a toothache it's hard to concentrate in school," Rhoda Gonzales, RDHAP.

Rhoda Gonzales is committed to making sure every kid that walks through her door leaves with a brighter smile. She's part of the team committed to educating Fresno youth and their parents on dental hygiene.

"Children with dental decay are four times more likely to have a lower GPA and we all know this feeds into success later in life," she said. "We do outreach at WICS sites, different community events, we're educating the families right there about the importance of oral health."

Staff discuss how to brush teeth, what foods to avoid and the importance of flossing.

"Until they're old enough to tie their shoe they need help brushing their teeth," explained Gonzales. "I always tell them I want you to go in there and brush but have your mom and dad get in the back."

They also help families find a dental provider who accepts MediCal and are willing to take new patients.

The program is open to anyone under 20 that has MediCal Dental and lives in Fresno County. If you're interested in learning more about the program you can contact Outreach Health Educators Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at (559) 457-7800.
