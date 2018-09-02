Deputies attempting to recover body of hiker who fell off cliff on High Sierra Mountain Trail

A team of Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are trying to recover the body of a hiker who apparently fell off a cliff on the High Sierra Mountain Trail.

Authorities tell us he's one of three people who went missing on the trail Friday.

Deputies said the hikers were all in separate groups. They found a man and a woman who disappeared from their groups, but another set of hikers spotted the man at the bottom of a cliff.

They won't know who he is or where he's from until they recover the body.
