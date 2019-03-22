Deputies investigating shooting in Cutler that sent two men to the hospital

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Cutler that sent two men to the hospital.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. It's believed the attack happened on Sierra near Avenue 403.Deputies say the two men were dropped off less than a mile away at a fire station on Avenue 408 and Road 128.Fire personnel temporarily treated the 18-year-old and 23-year-old men until an ambulance could transport them to the hospital, where they are being treated and are expected to survive.Deputies are still trying to determine if the victims were shot while on foot or in the vehicle.