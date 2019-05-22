arrest

Deputies: Man arrested for threatening to kill his mother, setting house on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing felony charges for threatening to kill his mother and starting a fire at her home in East Central Fresno.

It started around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Willow and Lewis.

Sheriff's Deputies say 28-year-old Marco Amizulo violated his mother's restraining order making threats to kill her if she didn't open the door.

When deputies arrived, he barricaded himself inside the garage.

At that point, they cut the power to the garage, but Amizulo started to rev up a chainsaw to try and keep deputies away and avoid being arrested.

That's when the situation started to escalate.

"So we broke down the door and he started a fire inside the garage. He was taken into custody and we called out the fire department to put out the fire' said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chad Stokes.

The fire started in the southeast corner of the garage, and fire crews arrived quickly to put it out.

There was very little damage to the garage itself.

Deputies arrested Amizulo and he's been booked into the Fresno County jail.

His mother is said to be doing okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarrestfresno county sheriff departmenthouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Man accused of attacking, raping woman in her own home arrested
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News