Deputies: Man arrested for threatening to kill his mother, setting house on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is facing felony charges for threatening to kill his mother and starting a fire at her home in East Central Fresno.It started around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Willow and Lewis.Sheriff's Deputies say 28-year-old Marco Amizulo violated his mother's restraining order making threats to kill her if she didn't open the door.When deputies arrived, he barricaded himself inside the garage.At that point, they cut the power to the garage, but Amizulo started to rev up a chainsaw to try and keep deputies away and avoid being arrested.That's when the situation started to escalate."So we broke down the door and he started a fire inside the garage. He was taken into custody and we called out the fire department to put out the fire' said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chad Stokes.The fire started in the southeast corner of the garage, and fire crews arrived quickly to put it out.There was very little damage to the garage itself.Deputies arrested Amizulo and he's been booked into the Fresno County jail.His mother is said to be doing okay.