Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies need your help identifying a man caught on several Ring doorbell cameras in Northwest Fresno trying to steal those cameras right off the houses.The suspect has been seen on camera at four different homes near Fig Garden Village, Shaw, and Van Ness and Bullard High School between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.The man got away with one of four cameras he tried to take.He appears to be in his late teens or early 20s, average height, thin build, and with a tattoo behind his right ear.