The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has released body-camera footage of a deadly shooting involving a deputy last Saturday.

Footage released of deputy shooting, killing suspect with knife in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has released body-camera footage of a deadly shooting involving a deputy last Saturday.

We do want to warn you the video you are about to see may be disturbing.

Just before 3 am on Saturday, September 9th, Mariposa County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from a victim who said they had been stabbed by an unhoused man currently staying at the same home.

Deputies found the suspect, 23-year-old Robert Logan, near the Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency on Lemee Lane.

When the deputy arrived, the video showed Logan walking toward the deputy and ignoring commands to lay on the ground.

"Show me your hands, drop the knife, drop the knife," the deputy yelled.

The sheriff's office says the deputy fired one shot at Logan as he continued to charge toward the deputy holding a knife.

Logan did not survive.

The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting.