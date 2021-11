FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime Central Valley pool hall is closing down after decades in business.Diamond Billiards brought together people of all ages and skill levels under one roof for years.It's located in north Fresno on Blackstone and Sierra.But this weekend, the business is shutting down.It provided so much more than just a place to play pool: families were able to enjoy other activities including video games, darts, a jukebox, and big screens to watch games.Diamond Billiards is having a 'going out of business' sale with half off on all accessories.