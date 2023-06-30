Dine and Dish: Vintage Steakhouse in Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular casino doesn't take chances when it comes to its featured restaurant.

Even if you don't gamble, you can still hit a food jackpot at Vintage Steakhouse inside Chukchansi Gold Casino in Coarsegold.

A 32-ounce sizzling tomahawk steak has been added to the menu.

"When you're market leader there's no way back so we try to come up with new ideas to make sure our customers come as often as possible," explained executive chef Klaus Feyersinger.

"Chef Klaus brings years of experience. First of all, he was classically trained in Austria," added Frank Rigley, food & beverage director.

Feyersinger credits his team, including Assistant Executive Chef Mafi Young, for helping to create new dishes.

"We have here the pork belly with some California peppers and some Fresno chiles with a sour cream dill sauce and it's cooked in a soy glaze," Feyersinger said.

The tomahawk steak is as big as Thor's hammer.

The spectacular cut of meat was aged for 21 days before it was prepared with salt, pepper, and garlic and it comes with a side.

"You want a baked potato, you want grilled vegetables, you want rice?" asked Feyersinger.

"With that experience and key players here, we are looking in the near future to bring a lot of excitement," said Pablo Antinal, manager.

Antinal is also a sommelier -- a wine steward.

"We have an extensive selection of wine. They can really feel comfortable. We're not pretentious," said Antinal.

What looks like salmon is actually the base of a seasonal salad.

"We have some watermelon, then we have frisse. We put some red onions and some feta cheese and then we put on a Kieffer lime dressing," said Feyersinger.

The sweet watermelon offsets the lime

"We have an excellent selection of desserts," Feyersinger added.

The dessert menu includes creme brulee and a five-layer chocolate cake with chocolate mousse.

The slice was so big I could only handle two layers at a time.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

