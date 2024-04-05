Dine and Dish: Flying Taco in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- You don't need a ticket to ride the Flying Taco on L Street and King Avenue in Tulare.

"It's a staple in Tulare," says co-owner Victor Hernandez.

Inside the hangar is where the precious cargo is prepared.

"They show up to Flying Taco, expect tacos and that's all -- no, we have a variety of very traditional Mexican dishes," says co-owner Erica Lopez.

In this case, the TSA line stands for tortas, sopes y arroz.

"Chorizo and papas -- just chorizo and potato," Lopez said.

"We offer carne en su Jugo," Hernandez said. "It's a very traditional dish from the part of Mexico where we're from, from Guadalajara. It's very, very popular."

Don't forget the homemade tortillas.

We couldn't wait to bring our food into the plane fuselage.

"We've made it to where you feel like you're in an old airplane," Lopez said.

Don LeBaron helped bring the plane to Tulare when AeroDogs opened in 2003.

"We upgraded to the Flying Taco, the Hernandez family, and it's just 'taken off,'" he said.

Cafe de olla is a great way to start the day

"It's coffee with cinnamon sticks and brown sugar."

You don't have to sit inside the plane.

"The outdoor dining is perfect for the sunny days, for the springtime," Hernandez said.

The crew works as quickly as it can because just like a real flight, no one wants any delays.

