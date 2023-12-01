Dine and Dish: Tacos Jacinto food truck in Fresno

The Valley is home to so many taco trucks, and sometimes people don't know which one to try.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is home to so many taco trucks, and sometimes people don't know which one to try.

We had to see what was cooking inside the Tacos Jacinto truck because it was the Judge's Choice in winning the Taco Truck Throwdown at Chukchansi Park in October.

"It was very cool. Very surreal. I don't think it actually marinated until after the fact," said Melissa Martinez.

Marinated just like the tortillas they use to make their quesa tacos.

"That was, like, awesome. It was the greatest feeling ever. My mom has always wanted to participate," Martinez said.

The truck is named after their mother, Maria Jacinto, who started the business in 1996.

Her recipes live on. Melissa and her sister Marisol grew up eating birria, a meat stew cooked in a spicy broth.

"Our quesa tacos are very popular. They're made with birria and then we give the consomme for you to dip your taco," Martinez said.

Their award-winning taco was one where they didn't skimp on the shrimp.

"It's so many flavors. You get the crunch of the tortilla, you get the cheese flavor, you get the juice of the salsa then the crunchy veggies. The shrimp is grilled," Martinez said.

"It's very traditional. It's authentic Mexican food. The taste, all the flavors, are from Michoacan, which is where we originally come from."

A not-so-traditional item, though, has also caught on.

"The birria ramen is very popular. We make it with the broth of the birria," Martinez said.

Ramen noodles fill a 32-ounce container, which is then filled with consomme.

You'll also find bits of tender beef mixed in there.

Then we put onions, cilantro and on the side, we give you carrots, radishes," Martinez explained.

It also comes with a cheese taco, so this is a full meal.

You can also cool off with an agua fresca horchata or jamaica.

Tacos Jacinto has something for hungry customers, young and old.

"Our toughest critiques are always kids. If kids come and enjoy your food, we know we have good food because kids are the pickiest people on earth," Martinez said.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.