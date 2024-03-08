Dine and Dish: H&W Drive-In in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classic cars line the parking lot while customers enjoy classic burgers at H &W Family Drive-In on 16th Street in Merced.

"It's awesome actually," says Bill Glaser. "As you can see, there's no dining indoors. This is one of the last, actually, drive-ins."

"That's one of the things we have maintained, is for the server or carhop to take the order at your car and actually bring out the tray," says owner Roy Mercado.

We got a special order from Yayi working the grill - a Yayi burger.

Manager Jeremiahs Terrones started working there 30 years ago when he was in high school.

"Philly steak's one of our famous ones," he said. "We sell tons of Philly steaks."

Mercado is a car collector himself, so he fits right in with many of his customers.

"Old businesses like this, you can probably count them on one hand," Glaser said.

Before they were married, Bill and Terri Glaser came here on dates.

"What I personally get all the time is the pulled pork sandwich," Bill said. "They slow-smoke it themselves."

"It's usually lunchtime, everybody eats here," says Monica Mora. "They like to stay here and enjoy eating out of their car."

"We see a lot of families, and they have a great time with kids and everything," Terrones said.

H &W draws diners from beyond the valley.

"They try it once and they come back all the time," Terrones said.

