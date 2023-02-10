Dine and Dish: Libelula in Downtown Fresno

Sometimes, a "hole in the wall" eatery can offer you a whole new outlook. In this week's Dine and Dish, we show you the unique dishes cooking inside Libelula in downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Now showing next to the Crest Theater in downtown Fresno, food selections unlike most any others.

"The name is Libelula," Owner and Chef Ian Cookson says. "It means dragonfly."

Libelula offers everything from vegan dishes to deep-dish pizza.

Cookson constantly comes up with creative culinary selections.

"We're this big melting pot in Fresno. All these different cultures, all this amazing food and just kind of pull a little bit from here, pull a little bit from there," Cookson says.

Take the breakfast fried race. The dish featuring black rice with the bran still outside - topped with an egg over easy - is different and yet deliciously familiar.

"Most of our things are a twist on a classic dish," Cookson says.

The Cajun Christo is made with andouille sausage, ghost pepper cheese for spice, bacon, sautéed onions and then everything's finished off with raspberry Melba sauce.

"This is one of my favorite sandwiches I've ever come up with."

Once stacked, it looks too pretty to eat. The result is sweet and savory.

Libelula's grilled cheese sandwiches are made with homemade sourdough bread.

This cool spot captures the downtown Fresno vibe.

"Fresno's a big restaurant chain place and we're the opposite," Cookson laughs.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!