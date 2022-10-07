Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno

"Everybody's got to try MEGA Texas. It's addicting, but it's got people wanting to come over to try it."

Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Everybody's got to try MEGA Texas. It's addicting, but it's got people wanting to come over to try it."

Anthony Vallejo, aka "MEGA Texas," his wife, Tasha and daughter, Sierra keep customers full and happy with amazing entrees like chicken lollipops drizzled in BBQ sauce.

"I think our tri-tip is great, but something you can't get here at a lot of places is brisket," Vallejo said. "We do brisket burnt ends."

People can't get enough of that tender brisket that's basically been cooking overnight.

Regulars start lining up at 11 am.

"It's really cool because there's a cool buzz," Vallejo said. "You can tell when people are excited."

Anthony has the perfect suggestion for newbies.

"You're not sure, you want to try a little bit of everything, the mini Mega is the plate for you," he said.

It comes with six different meats and two sides.

The smoked pork butt with sweet or spicy sauce is also popular.

Vallejo even teaches BBQ classes, without worrying someone will copy his style.

"When you feed people, it's all about showing love," he said.

Keep in mind Mega Texas Barbeque is only open Wednesday through Saturday between 11 am and 3 pm.