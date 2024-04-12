Dine and Dish: Redwood Taphouse at Eagle Mountain Casino

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Redwood Taphouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville delivers a winning combination.

We were thrilled to come across a Big Foot sighting.

"What we've got here is our Big Foot platter -- it's on the menu all the time and it's kind of a sampler of what we offer," says Chef Brad Coleman.

The platter is served with smoked significance. Big Foot actually welcomes you to the casino.

"One of our tribal members from the Tule River tribe carved the statue by hand," says Joey Perez.

Chefs in the kitchen carve up tri-tip and other meats for the Big Foot platter.

Chef Brad's BBQ and sauces reflect his North Carolina upbringing.

"Here is our Carolina gold, which goes great with the pork," he said. "It's mustard-based."

You can dip into chipotle, mango habanero, even root beer BBQ sauce.

The platter comes with three sides.

The brisket and pork also goes into a smokehouse burger, a top seller.

"So then you get your burger fix, but then you also get some of that lovely smoked meat flavor," Coleman said.

The Redwood Taphouse at Eagle Mountain Casino lets you take in games with your grub -- even while you gamble.

