Dine and Dish: Cowpuncher's Cafe in Tulare County

Monday, April 22, 2024
Springville covers about four square miles, and everyone there knows where they can find square meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The road less traveled takes you to the lush green foothills that frame Springville in Tulare County.

We do as the locals do and don a Cowboy hat at Cowpuncher's Cafe.

"We were talking about cowboys and old cowboy names, and it's just old slang for a cowboy, cowpuncher is," says owner Julie Wright-Ladrigan.

This is a welcoming place with a warm vibe.

A menu item called "scared beef" made us chuckle.

"This is, by request, scared beef, AKA chicken fried steak," Wright-Ladrigan said.

You also can't beat the Cap'n Crunch French Toast.

"I was trying to think of a sweet breakfast special every Saturday, and I love Cap 'n Crunch and thought that'd be good," Wright-Ladrigan said.

Ron Zanini used to come here with his grandparents.

"We have a cattle ranch up the way," he said. "This place was here then. This was the place. Of course, it is now, but it was all there was."

Don't be fooled by the funny names.

You have to be really hungry to clean off the "Garbage Plate."

We didn't expect to find a bread bowl of clam chowder here.

Customers also chow down on the double bacon cheeseburger and patty melt.

Locals say Cowpuncher's Cafe and Springville are worth the drive.

"This is a good place," Zanini said. "I wish everybody in California could come up here and live here for a year. I mean that."

