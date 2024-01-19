Dine and Dish: Sticky Icky BBQ in Sanger

A popular barbecue spot has flavor sticking to your ribs for the rest of the day.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular barbecue spot has flavor sticking to your ribs for the rest of the day.

The Sticky Icky Barbecue Company in Sanger is known for its baby back ribs.

Owner Mike Aniger and friends came up with the name.

"Somebody said, 'These things are sticky and they're icky.' So, that to me stuck, and it was perfect for the sauce, and I figured this is a good name for a restaurant," explained Aniger.

"So many different styles of barbecue in the Valley. Ours is a ketchup based you know, molasses brown sugar, so I like it sweet."

Troy and Laurie Amosun were visiting from Texas.

They enjoyed the Tri-Tip sandwiches with bell peppers and onion.

"Mac and cheese with bacon is the most popular side order. I candy the bacon. So I put a little bit of brown sugar and honey with it, so it gives it a little bit of a sweeter taste," Aniger said.

Chopped-up pieces of pork belly flavored with honey make up the meat candy.

The Sticky Icky Barbecue Company also makes Mediterranean dishes made popular by a previous restaurant owner.

But beer and barbecue are the big draw.

