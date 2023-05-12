Dine and Dish: Taco Pinto in northwest Fresno

Taco Pinto at Shaw and Van Ness in northwest Fresno enjoys the best of both worlds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taco Pinto at Shaw and Van Ness in northwest Fresno enjoys the best of both worlds.

This shop for lunch - and a food truck for later.

Our Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso stops at both.

"I've learned since I married into a Mexican family, so I know," he said. "You taste the burrito first, and if it's off the hook with the meat and the marinade, then you know it's going to be great. The icing on the cake is the sauces that they offer here, which are unbelievably good."

Maritza and Luciano Silva set out to give people something different.

"I came here from Texas in 2012 -- I didn't find good tacos, and I love tacos," Luciano said. "I love food. Okay, I decided to make one."

The massive burritos go back onto the grill after they're wrapped.

There are five salsas and sauces to pick from. We both started with the Pinto.

Kevin doesn't care for extreme temperatures in his forecast - or his salsa.

"Sometimes, people will take the pinto sauce because it's sweet and mix it with the habanero sauce, so you get sweet and hot," he said.

"We participated in the Taco Truck Throwdown in August 2019 and we won first place," Maritza said.

Luciano grew up in Jalisco, Mexico.

We understand why this is Kevin's go-to spot.

"You know me -- if I like something, I might want another tomorrow, so I'll order an extra one," he said.

Whether it's homemade nachos or the popular carne asada fries, those sauces are generously drizzled over the top.

"Once they try it, they always come back, especially for the sauce," Maritza said.