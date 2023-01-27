Dine and Dish: The Chicken Shack in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Between the seasoning, the slicing and the saucing, it's poultry in motion.

At the Chicken Shack Riverside Drive and Herndon, the food comes out fast and furious.

The buffalo chicken fries are the top seller.

"Why do people like this dish so much," Owner Bob Sidhu says. "It's a mixture. You got fries underneath, then the toppings, you got your cheese."

Sidhu says you can enjoy chicken wings and chicken fingers in many different ways.

"Our fingers they're always fresh, never frozen," Sidhu says. "We got like 30 different sauces so for everyone's taste, I believe we do have something."

To switch it up, you can go from spicy with their hottest sauce, "HFS" to something in the middle, like mango habanero, to sweet sauces.

We can't tell you what HFS stands for so use your imagination.

"We like to bring the fair food to them when the fair's not here so we do have our funnel cake fries, mac and cheese bites and garlic fries," Sidhu says.

Some customers seek healthier options. Wraps are one of the popular items.

"I got the chicken salad. It's pretty good as you can tell," customer Elijah Ellison says. "Some ranch and if you put some buffalo sauce on it , it makes it even better."

As an owner, Sidhu also supports local athletic programs.

"You eat our chicken wings, you're going to get a 'W'," Sidhu says. "On the court, you'll be flying."

