Dine and Dish: Cafe Lafayette in Exeter

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The French language is very difficult to learn, but French cuisine is so easy to enjoy.

Chef Fred Imbert and his wife Ashley run Cafe Lafayette on E Street in downtown Exeter.

"We speak about being a French restaurant with a twist, of course. So when we have French tourists come in, they say this isn't French food. Well, we are not in France, so we have to do a little twist," said Fred.

"Here we have a dish which is classic from south of France, which is duck breast with sauce, l' Orange, which is fresh orange juice which is reduced with a little bit of vinegar and sugar, fresh thyme."

The restaurant also offers Beef Wellington filet mignon wrapped in a puff pastry.

"I trim the filet, portion, season, serrate. Then I do the mushroom duxelles," explained Fred.

Chef Fred's selections offer locals a taste of Paris.

"They're shocked because we're in this little town of Exeter, and to have this presented to them, you'd have to go to a bigger city for that," Ashley said.

The traditional quiche Lorraine with bacon and gruyere is served with a large round hash brown.

You'll find much more than French cuisine, so no need to be intimidated by the menu.

"I grew up here. We get a lot of cowboys in here, and they love their steak," said Ashley.

A popular pick for lunch is Chinese chicken salad with an organic spring mix.

For dessert, the French classic Crepe Suzette

