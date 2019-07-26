sex offender

Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times

A 36-year-old Dinuba man has been found guilty of molesting a young girl multiple times between 2016 and 2017.

Eduardo Rodriguez was convicted for sexually assaulting the 11-year-old girl twelve times between October 25, 2016, and October 24, 2017, in various areas within Tulare County.

The jury also found that Rodriguez had carried out sexual crimes against multiple victims.

Rodriguez faces 29 years-to-life in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
