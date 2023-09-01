Fresno Animal Center offering $5 pet adoptions on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take action to give shelter animals a second chance.

A local organization is offering deals to get more dogs and cats into forever homes.

The Fresno Animal Center, located on Airways Boulevard near Clovis Avenue, held its $5 dollar Friday event, lowering costs on all adoptions to $5 dollars.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and flea and tick treatment.

While the center closes at 4 pm, there are still plenty of pets in need of adoption and future promotions.

This past Tuesday, adoptions dropped to just $2 dollars, which we're told helped 102 animals leave the facility.