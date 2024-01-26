You can watch your favorite characters hit the ice starting Friday night and through this weekend.

Disney on Ice returns to Selland Arena in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disney on Ice has once again returned to Fresno with shows running through the weekend.

This year, magical adventures from our parent company's movies "Frozen" and "Encanto" are being brought to life like never before.

Dazzling ice skating transports you to Arendelle to be a part of Anna's adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter.

Olaf, Kristoff and Sven take you along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

Then, enter the fantastical Madrigal family's Casita amidst the beautiful mountains of Colombia.

Join Mirabel on her journey to save her enchanted family home alongside her sisters, Isabela and Luisa.

Friday's show kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

You can find tickets at ticketmaster.com or the Selland Arena box office.

(Disney is the parent company of ABC30.)