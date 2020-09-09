wildfire

Firefighters injured while battling Dolan Fire off central CA coast

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fourteen firefighters were saved after being trapped by flames while battling the Dolan Fire near Big Sur in Monterey County on Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service said flames overran their position in the Los Padres National Forest. Their injuries included burns and smoke inhalation.

Action News captured video of three of the injured firefighters arriving by helicopter to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno. One is in critical condition, and the other two are expected to be OK.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the injured firefighters, their families, coworkers and friends. We have procedures in place for emergencies like this," said Los Padres Forest ranger, Tony Martinez.

At this time, officials aren't saying where the injured firefighters are from or what agency they work for.

A dozen others who were also involved in the critical incident are being treated for minor injuries.

