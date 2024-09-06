New evacuation orders, warnings issued as Boone Fire burns near Coalinga

A wildfire burning in Western Fresno County has charred thousands of acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New evacuation orders and warnings are now in place on Thursday as the Boone Fire continues to burn in Fresno County.

The fire has burned nearly 17,000 acres since it sparked on Tuesday.

Firefighters are dealing with high heat and steep terrain as work to contain the flames.

Evacuation orders are currently in place for the following zones:

- P11A

- P22A

- P12

- P21

- P131

Evacuation warnings have also been issued for the following zones:

- P11B

- P13B

- P17

- P20

- P22B

- P23

- G021 (Monterey County)

- G029 (Monterey County)

You can view a more detailed evacuation map by clicking here.

Three firefighters have been injured battling the flames.

Officials say around 75 structures are currently threatened.