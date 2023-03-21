Man found dead after firing at officers at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a domestic violence call forced a shelter-in-place order in a Fresno neighborhood on Monday night.

The incident happened around 6 pm at a home near Chestnut and Hamilton avenues.

Fresno police say officers were called out to the home after it was reported that a 21-year-old man and his brother had been fighting.

Investigators say the 21-year-old grabbed a rifle while he was still inside the home and fired at officers as they were speaking to another family member outside.

The officers were able to get to safety without being injured.

Officials say no officers returned fire with the suspect.

Residents in the neighborhood were asked to shelter-in-place as officers tried to get the man to come out of the home.

After a standoff, investigators say the man was found dead inside of the house.

Officials say the man was alone inside of the home at the time of the shooting.