Domestic abuse, child exploitation incidents up during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say instances of domestic abuse and child exploitation have risen during the coronavirus pandemic.Feelings of isolation have grown during the pandemic.Kids have been limited to virtual learning and are spending more time online.As a result, authorities say they're more vulnerable."It's a perfect time for abusers and predators," said San Diego County DA Summer Stephan.A Facebook panel brought district attorneys and a US attorney together to talk about a rise in domestic violence as victims are trapped at home with their abusers.Reports of child abuse in Sacramento County have decreased but that doesn't mean fewer kids are being victimized."But they are down, which means people are not having opportunities to tell their teachers or their trusted folks that they can specifically go to," said Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert.The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children says in April of 2019, its cyber tip line received a million reports of on-line exploitation.A year later, that number quadrupled to 4.2 million reports.US attorney McGregor Scott offered a chilling observation, one which may lead parents to have a discussion with their kids."If you have a teenaged daughter who has internet access in her bedroom and she can lock the door, I guarantee you that the odds are 95% that there are naked pictures of her somewhere on the internet. It's that pervasive," said McGregor.McGregor represents the Valley and beyond as the Eastern District of California spans from Bakersfield to the Oregon border.The non-profit Childhelp moderated the session.Their child abuse hotline number is (800) 422-4453.