Domestic violence suspect shot after breaking into home in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect was shot after causing a pursuit with Fresno Police and then breaking into a home Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic violence incident around 1:45 p.m. near Shaw and Polk avenues.

Police say the domestic violence incident happened inside of a car the suspect was driving in the area.

The suspect led Fresno Police on a chase that ended in a crash at Island Water Park Drive and Shaw Avenue.

The suspect then barged inside of a home and was shot in the torso by that homeowner.

The suspect then ran into another home before he surrendered to police.

He was arrested and taken to Community Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

He is expected to survive.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.