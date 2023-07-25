Woman killed in fire at Dos Palos apartment complex, officials say

A woman has died following a fire at an apartment complex in Dos Palos.

No details have been released on the woman's death. Her husband was able to escape the fire safely.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a fire at an apartment complex in Dos Palos.

Firefighters were called out to the burning building on Dora Street off of Center Avenue at about 7 am.

Officials say the flames had spread to three apartments of a 4-unit duplex.

Firefighters from Merced County, Dos Palos and Los Banos Fire were called out to help get a handle on the flames.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

The complex is a senior community.

Multiple people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.