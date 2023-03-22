Fresno Public Works crews report more than 90 downed trees

Strong winds knocked down several trees across Fresno County on Tuesday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds knocked down several trees across Fresno County on Tuesday.

In northeast Fresno, several trees were uprooted in Woodward Park.

A tree missed a house near Ventura Avenue and 4th Street by just inches, though it did some damage to the fence.

"We try to get to the worst first. A tree blocking the streets or something that could cause damage we get out right away and address those issues," said Brian Russell, Assistant Director of Fresno Public Works.

The work for public works crews has just begun. He says Tuesday, the department received at least 90 calls regarding downed trees.

"It's important that residents report these issues. A lot of times things will happen and we don't know about it. The street network's big in the city of Fresno," said Russell.