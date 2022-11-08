Widespread power outage impacting downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A power outage is impacting a large portion of downtown Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

The outage is focused on the surrounding areas of Fresno Street.

Fresno City Hall briefly lost power before it was restored within an hour.

The Fresno County Crocker Building and the Fresno County Recorder building are currently without power.

The outage was reported around 12:24 p.m. and a preliminary assessment has deemed that the outage was caused by weather.

Central California has been met with significant rainfall this week.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the outage.

It is unclear at this time when power will be restored to the area.

Action News has reached out to PG &E, but has yet to hear back.