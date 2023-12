Hundreds turned out to see the Storybook Christmas Parade in downtown Tulare on Thursday night.

Hundreds turn out for Tulare Storybook Christmas Parade

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds turned out to see the Storybook Christmas Parade in downtown Tulare on Thursday night.

The parade had dance groups, drill teams, bands, floats, and more.

Of course, Santa Claus also made an appearance.

This year, there was also a new parade route, going from K Street south to Inyo, then north on L Street.