77th annual Candy Cane Lane Parade in Downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Candy Cane Lane Parade will take over the streets of Downtown Visalia Monday night.

The parade starts at 6:30 pm, and road closure starts at 3 pm.

This year's theme is "Christmas Around the World."

Chairs, blankets or any other spot reserving items may not be placed on the roadway or sidewalks until after the road is fully closed.

With a parade that's been going on for more than seven decades, the event is multi-generational. People who attended as a kid bring their children and grandchildren to continue the tradition.

Please follow all instructions given by public safety and parade marshals. Help keep the parade safe and joyful for everyone!

