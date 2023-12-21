Watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

ORLANDO, Fl. -- The very merry "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning for its 40th anniversary! Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough are back as hosts, with co-hosts Mickey Guyton joining from Walt Disney Resort in Florida and Jesse Palmer at Disneyland Resort in California.

The annual special will feature a magical parade and showstopping performances by Ariana DeBose, Chrissy Metz, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iam Tongi, Meg Donnelly, Michael Bolton, and the Broadway and North American Tour cast of Disney's "Aladdin."

Disney's annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with endearing stories and magical celebrity performances ABC/Disney Parks

It will also have a special look back at the most iconic performances from years past, including NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" in 1998 and Gwen Stefani's "Winter Wonderland" in 2018.

Watch the special Christmas morning at 10 a.m. EST, 9 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. PT on ABC. And you can stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+, ABC and this station.