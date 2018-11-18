TEEN KILLED

Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig

Dozens came out whether they were teammates, fellow students, even team parents came out to pay their respects for 16-year-old Ramon Gonzalez.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday and now condolences are pouring in for then both on social media and at Selma High School.

They say though he made a huge impact on the football field, he made an even bigger one on their lives.



Selma High school may be on Thanksgiving break but Superintendent Dr. Tanya Fisher made sure the doors were open for students in search of a place to grieve.

"He got along with everybody. Everybody loved him he was everybody's friend," said Sophomore Jon Ambrose.

"He's like the backbone of the team. He was a great leader for his J-V team when anything would go wrong he would be there to fix it," said Junior Adam Rodriguez.

Though the sophomore played J-V football, both teammates and coaches say he took a leadership role early on in his career, leading by example.

"Just pretty much good kid all the way around bright smile laughing always joking around with his teammates," said Coach Anthony Macias.

"He scored a lot of touchdowns did a lot of good things for us," said J-V Coach Chris Tapia.

His coaches say that consistency translated off the field.

"He could change the whole atmosphere of the environment. He's happy very respectful a humble kid," said Tapia.

CHP investigators say Gonzalez was riding his dirt bike on a trail near Clovis Avenue when he crashed into a big rig near Huntsman Avenue in Selma.


Though the cause of the crash remains under investigation, officers say, because of the number of trees that line the trail, the teen likely didn't see traffic coming.

Within hours of the crash, a GoFundMe page was set up with condolences and donations coming pouring in.

"The players that I've talked to. I tell them they can't be afraid to talk about it and let their feelings out and just be there for each other," said Varsity Coach Matt Logue.

Action News spoke with his mother by phone, she and other family members didn't want to speak on camera but say they are thankful for all of the love and support being shown by the community.
