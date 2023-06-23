Loved ones hold vigil for 15-year-old shot and killed in Hanford

Loved ones gathered to remember a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hanford.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones gathered to remember a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Hanford.

A memorial was held on Thursday night at Babe Ruth Park in Hanford, where 15-year-old Drake Riley played baseball growing up.

Russel Giron, is in disbelief over the tragic loss of his eldest grandson.

Hanford police say the 15-year-old was shot randomly outside a house party in Hanford on Monday, June 12.

Drake died at the hospital the following Thursday.

"It's overwhelming, and I am sure we are gonna grieve more. There are gonna be times where we stop and pause and say 'Oh, where's Drake?'" said Russel.

Russel was also looking forward to teaching Drake how to drive this year.

Those plans have been taken from his family.

Now, only the memories of Drake remain.

"A deeply heartfelt void, we love him so much," Russell explained.

His family and friends, describe him as always happy and smiling.

He also loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing.

Drake was a big brother, son, and beloved friend.

The support from the community has not gone unnoticed by the family.

"It has been amazing the support we have been getting, family friends, coworkers, and people I have worked with in the past. It is just amazing the support and how the community has stepped up and been there for us," said Russel.

Russel lives with the faith that one day he and his grandson will be reunited.

For now, the community continues to gather in support.

There will also be a taco dinner in memory of Drake on Friday.