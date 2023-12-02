Friday night, hundreds of people in the community gathered in Firebaugh to remember the life of Melanie Camacho.

Tree lighting and vigil held for Melanie Camacho in Firebaugh

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday night, hundreds of people in the community gathered in Firebaugh to remember the life of Melanie Camacho.

Camacho was found dead Monday after her family reported her missing nearly one week ago.

Earlier this week, Madera sheriff's arrested her ex-boyfriend for her murder.

"Today, we gather here with heavy hearts to remember and honor the life of Melanie Camacho, the beloved individual who was tragically taken from us just a week ago. On this day, which would have been her birthday," said Firebaugh Police Officer Bernard Ortiz.

The 2021 graduate of Firebaugh High School loved music and athletic training and was heavily involved in the agriculture program.

"Melanie, she was like that; she's a daughter of Firebaugh," said Firebaugh Superintendent Roy Mendiola. "That could happen anytime to anyone."

Mendiola says once an eagle - always an eagle, that community unity is staying strong to support Melanie's family.

"They are very grateful. They looked up and saw everyone. The support is something we've never seen here in Firebaugh," said Melanie's Aunt, Maria Romero.

Melanie's aunt says her niece would have been overwhelmed by how many people came to celebrate her birthday.

"She would have been in disbelief. She would have been like, wow," said Romero.

The Firebaugh Christmas tree reflects Melanie's favorite colors, pink and red, shining just as brightly as her spirit.

After the vigil, there was a procession in Melanie's honor to the local church for mass.

Her family says their goal is to make sure her name is never forgotten.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me for funeral arrangements.

