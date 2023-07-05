17-year-old arrested for drive-by shooting that hospitalized woman in Avenal, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Avenal that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened just after 10 pm Tuesday outside of a home on Merced Avenue near First Street.

Police say the block was filled with people celebrating the 4th of July, when a vehicle drove through the area, and someone inside opened fire.

A woman in her 40's was holding a baby, when she was struck by gunfire.

Investigators say she may have dropped the baby when she was hit, though the child was not hurt.

The woman is expected to survive.

Avenal police searched a home near Hydril Road & Armona Avenue, where they arrested the 17-year-old.

They will be facing charges of attempted murder.

