2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Cutler, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Tulare County late Tuesday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 10 pm near Nancy Road and Cannon Avenue in Cutler.

When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but it's believed to be gang-related.