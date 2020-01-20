crash

Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man fleeing police died after his vehicle went airborne over the San Joaquin River from Fresno County into Madera County Monday morning, authorities say.

Fresno police officers say they attempted to pull over a reckless driver in the area of Herndon Avenue and Parkway Drive.

The driver refused to stop, and a chase began west on Herndon Avenue.

Authorities say the officers called off the chase shortly before the driver, who was going more than 100 miles per hour, went over the San Joaquin River.





The suspect's car ended up on Road 32 near Avenue 7 in Madera County.

He died at the scene, and his name has not been released.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymadera countypolice chasecalifornia highway patrolfresno police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
More than 1,200 without power after driver crashes into pole
Man severely injured after being hit by vehicle in Visalia
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State
More than 1,200 without power after driver crashes into pole
Space heaters cause multiple house fires in Fresno over the weekend
Fire breaks out at vacant motel room in west central Fresno
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
Police search for man who stole car from McDonald's parking lot
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Show More
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
Man severely injured after being hit by vehicle in Visalia
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Woman lying in roadway struck, killed by driver in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News