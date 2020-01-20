Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River

Investigators say the pursuit was initiated by Fresno Police officers and was called off shortly before the driver- who was going over 100 miles an hour- cleared the river. pic.twitter.com/hOwqFu8AVT — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 20, 2020

A pursuit for failing to yield ended up in a bizarre and deadly crash at Herndon and Dickenson. CHP officers say the driver of a silver Mercedes cleared the San Joaquin River and was airborne for about 400 feet. The driver died. pic.twitter.com/079b1eUWL2 — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) January 20, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man fleeing police died after his vehicle went airborne over the San Joaquin River from Fresno County into Madera County Monday morning, authorities say.Fresno police officers say they attempted to pull over a reckless driver in the area of Herndon Avenue and Parkway Drive.The driver refused to stop, and a chase began west on Herndon Avenue.Authorities say the officers called off the chase shortly before the driver, who was going more than 100 miles per hour, went over the San Joaquin River.The suspect's car ended up on Road 32 near Avenue 7 in Madera County.He died at the scene, and his name has not been released.Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene to investigate the incident.