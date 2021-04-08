high-speed chase

Driver hits car, business during high-speed chase in Farmersville

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver crashes into car, business during high-speed chase in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading Farmersville police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through Tulare County.

It happened just before 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

Police say Isaiah Enriquez of Madera was driving around in a suspicious vehicle.

When officers approached the car, he drove off, prompting a chase.

After several minutes, Enriquez hit a car at Ash and Farmersville Boulevard and crashed into a closed business moments later.



Police say Enriquez tried to run off but was soon caught.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle he hit was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Enriquez was arrested on felony hit and run, among other charges.

Police say the car had been stolen out of Merced County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
farmersvilletulare countypolice chasearresthigh speed chasecar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
High-speed chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, 2 arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA legislators ask Newsom to declare state of emergency
Driver leads officers on chase in Madera County
Fresno federal police officer accused of having child porn
Biden expected to announce gun control actions Thursday
Gov. Newsom to visit Fresno County tomorrow
Local politicians weigh in on Gov. Newsom's plans to reopen
Local event centers see surge in bookings
Show More
Adventist Health offering COVID vaccine in Valley
The city's first solar farm is coming to West Fresno
Felon's own words doom chance at mental health diversion
Woman arrested for Fresno homicide, shooting: police
PG&E ending disconnection suspension on June 30
More TOP STORIES News