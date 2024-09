Driver killed after colliding into tree in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is dead after crashing into a tree in Visalia.

The crash happened just after midnight Sunday at Shannon Parkway and Mendonca Street.

Police say the car went up in flames after crashing.

Both Visalia Police Officers and witnesses used fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames until firefighters arrived.

The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.