Man killed after crashing into tree in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 5:40 pm on Millerton Road near Highway 168.

The California Highway Patrol says a man was speeding when he lost control of his car, causing it to veer off the roadway.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a nearby tree.