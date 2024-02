Driver killed after hitting tree in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Visalia on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5:30 pm in the area of Millcreek Parkway and Manzanita Street.

Photos from Visalia Police appear to show the vehicle torn in two.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.