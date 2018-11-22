CRASH

Driver mistakes brake for gas pedal, crashes into apartment

Driver mistakes brake for gas pedal, crashes into apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
CHP officers say a driver mistook the brake for the gas pedal while driving in a Fresno County neighborhood.

Investigators say the man was driving a red truck and was trying to merge at Ashlan and Del Mar avenues when he accidentally hit the gas and struck a trailer parked on the side of the road.

The truck then jumped the curb, traveled through a fence and into the wall of an apartment where it finally stopped.

No one was in the room at the time and despite the damage, no one was injured.

Officers do *not* believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
