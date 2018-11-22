Driver mistakes brake for gas pedal, crashes into apartment

CHP officers say a driver mistook the brake for the gas pedal while driving in a Fresno County neighborhood.Investigators say the man was driving a red truck and was trying to merge at Ashlan and Del Mar avenues when he accidentally hit the gas and struck a trailer parked on the side of the road.The truck then jumped the curb, traveled through a fence and into the wall of an apartment where it finally stopped.No one was in the room at the time and despite the damage, no one was injured.Officers do *not* believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.