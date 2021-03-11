Know the Road with the CHP: When a lane ends and you're merging, do you have to signal?

Know the Road

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If there are two lanes merging into one, do you legally have to use your turn signal when you're merging?

"The answer is maybe," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The Vehicle Code does require you to use your turn signal whenever you make a right or left turning movement if you are in close proximity to another vehicle and that movement would affect that other vehicle."

"When you are changing lanes or using your turn signal, the Vehicle Code also requires you to have your turn signal activated for a minimum of 100 feet, prior to making that turning movement," he explained.

"The best rule of thumb is to always use your turn signal if you're gonna make a right or left turn movement while driving on the highway."

