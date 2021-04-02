Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Distracted Driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What exactly is distracted driving, and what makes texting and driving so dangerous?

"There are three forms of distraction: manual, visual and cognitive," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "When you text and drive, it is all three forms of this distraction."

"It's manual because you are physically entering in the letters and the words with your hands, it's cognitive because you're thinking of a conversation that you are typing, and it's visual because you physically have to look down and read what you wrote before you hit send," he explained.

"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates there are approximately 1.6 million collisions every year that are caused by people who are texting on their phone. A person who is operating their cell phone and holding it in their hand can be cited for that offense."

"But drivers need to remember that just because you don't have your cell phone in your hand does not mean that you can't be distracted," he added. "Eating, drinking, reaching for something, being involved in conversations with passengers, these are all other forms of distractions that could take your attention away from the road."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

