Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Following distance behind an emergency vehicle

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Know the Road: Following distance behind an emergency vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When an emergency vehicle passes you with its lights and sirens on, what's the safe and legal distance to follow?

"The vehicle code specifically addresses this in 21706," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "That distance is 300 feet. As that emergency vehicle is traveling down the highway responding to that emergency, you have to keep a minimum of 300 feet of distance behind them."

"A simple way to remember that: 300 feet is also the same length as a football field," he explained. "So imagine in your mind a football field spacing at a minimum between you and the emergency vehicle so you're in compliance with the law."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.


(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyraindriving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Driving through the gore point
Know the Road: How close can I park to a fire hydrant?
Know the Road: How close can I park to a driveway?
Know the Road: Driving through dust
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News