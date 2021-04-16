Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: End speed limit signs

By
Know the Road: End speed limit signs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When a sign says that a speed limit is ending, how fast are you allowed to go after that sign if no other speed limit is posted?

"So if you have a roadway that is a two-way, two-lane highway that's undivided, the California Vehicle Code says that speed limit on that roadway is 55 miles per hour, unless there's a traffic engineering survey that constitutes a lower speed limit and establishes it through a scientifically validated study," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"So if you see a sign that says a speed limit ends with whatever numeric value was posted for that speed limit, that means that it goes back to the primary speed limit on a two-lane roadway, which would be 55 miles per hour," he explained.

"If it's a multi-lane divided highway, it's 65 miles per hour."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

