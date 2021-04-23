Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Right of way coming out of a parking lot

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Know the Road: Right of way coming out of a parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a car is making a U-turn and another car is coming out of a parking lot onto the same road, who would have the right of way?

"21804 of the California Vehicle Code requires any vehicle who is entering the highway from private properties, such as a driveway, to yield to oncoming traffic that's close enough to constitute an immediate hazard," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"So when you are making your U-turn from that designated turning point in the center of the road, whether it be a two-way left turn lane or a left turn pocket, that vehicle coming out of the driveway technically has to yield the right of way to you because you are established in the roadway," he explained.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyraindriving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Driving through the gore point
Know the Road: How close can I park to a fire hydrant?
Know the Road: How close can I park to a driveway?
Know the Road: Driving through dust
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News