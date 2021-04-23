Know the Road with the CHP: Right of way coming out of a parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a car is making a U-turn and another car is coming out of a parking lot onto the same road, who would have the right of way?
"21804 of the California Vehicle Code requires any vehicle who is entering the highway from private properties, such as a driveway, to yield to oncoming traffic that's close enough to constitute an immediate hazard," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"So when you are making your U-turn from that designated turning point in the center of the road, whether it be a two-way left turn lane or a left turn pocket, that vehicle coming out of the driveway technically has to yield the right of way to you because you are established in the roadway," he explained.
