Know the Road with the CHP: Road rage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are driving and see another driver having road rage, what should you do?

"If you come across a situation where you witness a road rage taking place, we ask that you immediately call 911 and report it to our dispatch centers," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"Report your exact location, your direction of travel, and the suspect's vehicle as far as description, models, makes, colors, and maybe a license plate if possible," he said. "If you find yourself in a situation where somebody becomes angered by something that you did, we ask that you do not become engaged with them at all," he explained.

"Do not retaliate and do not engage with the other person, as it will only escalate the situation. If you do think you're being followed by somebody, we ask that you do not drive home. Instead, we ask that you drive to a safe location like a police station."

